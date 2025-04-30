Lido Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

