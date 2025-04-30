Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,157.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,598,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.