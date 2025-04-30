Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,387 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.