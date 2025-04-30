Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $74,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

