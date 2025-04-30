Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

