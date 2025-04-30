Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $666.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $6.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

