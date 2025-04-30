Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,867 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 116,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 535,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

