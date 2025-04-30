Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.