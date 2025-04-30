Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $135.71 and a twelve month high of $181.39.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

