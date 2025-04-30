Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after purchasing an additional 653,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $154,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $272.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

