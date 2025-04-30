Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – April 27th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $977.16. 1,779,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,528. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $715.32 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $433.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $966.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $955.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.27. 2,734,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

