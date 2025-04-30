Short Interest in BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Declines By 47.7%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioCorRx Price Performance

Shares of BICX stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.06. BioCorRx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

