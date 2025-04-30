Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – April 28th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, Charles Schwab, Capital One Financial, and American Tower are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 18,909,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,081,057. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 53,903,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,445,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.04. 5,373,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $28.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,196.89. 140,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,857. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,419.86 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,050.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,965.16.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.80. 3,832,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,811. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $182.35. 1,669,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.13. 1,385,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,443. American Tower has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00.

