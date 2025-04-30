Short Interest in BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Rises By 100.0%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

BCCMY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. BAIC Motor has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

Featured Stories

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

