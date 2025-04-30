Short Interest in BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Rises By 100.0%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
BCCMY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. BAIC Motor has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
