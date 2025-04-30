FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.18 and last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 467768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.58.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 26,021.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 258,657 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

