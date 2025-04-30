Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 301699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

About Solaris Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

