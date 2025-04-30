Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $573.01 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

