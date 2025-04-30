Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 223,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 80,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

