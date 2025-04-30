Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 37.1%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

