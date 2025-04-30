B2Gold (BTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter.
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About B2Gold
