B2Gold (BTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

