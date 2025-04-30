Cryoport (CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

