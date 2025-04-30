AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

AXA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

