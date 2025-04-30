MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,534,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,826,000 after buying an additional 252,526 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,916.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 437,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.