Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

