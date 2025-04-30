Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

