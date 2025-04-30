Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 598 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $942.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $837.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays set a $969.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $975.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.