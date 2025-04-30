MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,048 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

