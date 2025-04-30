MML Investors Services LLC Buys 813 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

