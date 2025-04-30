Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $451,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

