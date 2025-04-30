State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.