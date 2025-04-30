Hershey (HSY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.180 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hershey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hershey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.35.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

