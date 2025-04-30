Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

