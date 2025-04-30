Optiver Holding B.V. Has $77,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 211.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,955,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,707,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 599,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,592,000 after buying an additional 496,202 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

LYV opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

