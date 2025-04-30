Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 480 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

