Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $190.43

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of OLED opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $41,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $38,981,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,627 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

