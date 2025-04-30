Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $160.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NUE
Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.