Optiver Holding B.V. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $256.05 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.