Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 29,368 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

