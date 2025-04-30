Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 138 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

