Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Lifted by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of J stock opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.