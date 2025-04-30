Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 4,264.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

