Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1,467.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 872.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

