Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 25,447 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNG stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $407.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.14.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

