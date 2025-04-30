Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Impinj by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Impinj by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

PI stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $239.88.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,300.76. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,627.28. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

