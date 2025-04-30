Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CM stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

