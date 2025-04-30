Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,920 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $55,266,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,626,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 263,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 257,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

