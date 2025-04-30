Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 608,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 118,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 81,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

