Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 495.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HSII opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $798.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.