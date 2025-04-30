Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

