Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $488,000 Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

